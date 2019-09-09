The program
Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak (BGC) is in full swing with its afterschool program. Students focus on physical health, academic success, education and character development.
During the day, BGC hosts pre-k. After school lets out, students enjoy the facilities up until 6:30 p.m. Children can play outside, in the activity room, enjoy quiet homework time, do an art project, focus on literacy with math and reading games and even visit the STEM room, which focuses on science and technology.
Things to know
With the new facility, BGC has been able to expand its enrollment. Elaine Stedman, CEO, said they have around 123-124 students currently. They are staffed for up to 150 kids.
By late October, Stedman said BGC is planning to expand its afterschool program to include middle schoolers — specifically sixth graders, but they won’t turn away seventh or eighth. The program currently has a few sixth graders who serve as junior volunteers, helping with cleaning and younger children.
BGC currently employs six high school aides. Stedman said it’s a great first job for teenagers.
After the Color Race on Saturday, Sept. 7, BGC has several other fall activities in the works, including an art show by the Shelly and Henri Haugen Sept. 14. A fall festival for families is also in the works with AmeriCorps and Housing Authority, which they hope to tie into the Trail of Treats at the end of October, although they are still in planning stages.
Thursday, Sept. 12, is Readiness Day at the clubhouse and will include drills geared toward club safety, including a fire drill and an armed intruder drill.
Future BGC goals are focused on expanding membership in Glendive, which currently has around 20 students.