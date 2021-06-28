A member of the Sidney Tendo Tae Kwan Do school will be heading to Texas in August to compete in a national tournament.
Brielle Baxter recently qualified for the national tournament in August by competing in an event in Fort Worth, Texas.
She competed in the cadet division for 12-14-year-olds as a red belt heavyweight but since she was uncontested in that category she did an exhibition match with a light heavyweight.
Baxter won that match 21-9, and with her appearance at the tournament in Fort Worth, she will be heading to San Antonio in August for the national stage.
Jerrold Baxter, Brielle’s father and one of the instructors at Sidney Tendo, said that the national tournament is the same time as the Richland County Fair.
So although they won’t be able to have fun at the fair, Brielle is getting a great chance to compete.
Jerrold said it’s been great to see Brielle get to go compete at nationals.
“It’s nice being able to be her coach and help her along the way. It’s just a lot of fun. We have a great experience with it,” Jerrold said.
Brielle is used to the national setting, though, as she placed third at nationals in 2019.
One of the special parts of Brielle’s journey to nationals this time is the fact that she has had a former U.S. olympian helping her.
Stephen Lambdin has been helping Brielle along the way, and during the competition in Fort Worth, he was in Brielle’s corner coaching her during the exhibition match.
“He’s been a great help along the way and he’s just really positive and keeps pushing her in the right direction,” Jerrold said.
Jerrold said he first met Lambdin about five years ago.
He said a connection of his from their time in tae kwan do at the University of Montana got Lambdin to come to a seminar in Missoula, and Jerrold and Brielle went to it and met him.
Since then, Jerrold followed Lambdin on social media and reached out to him to see if he did any online classes. After that, the connection between Jerrold and Brielle and Lambdin grew to what it is today.
For the national tournament, Jerrold said there are typically between eight and 12 competitors in a colored belt division (which Brielle competes in) but the bracket could look different this year since the pandemic changed things a bit.
Brielle is part of a group of Sidney Tendo students who have competed at nationals, as Jerrold said between five and 10 current or former Tendo students have competed in the national event.