A brush fire on April 8 that started in Roosevelt County jumped the state line and made for a close call for some of the cattle in the area.
Williams County Emergency Manager Mike Smith told the Williston Herald 35 mph wind pushed the fire around rapidly, and caused erratic behavior.
The fire started around 6 p.m. in the Bainville Fire District, but it had spread rapidly from there to an area near Trenton by around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
“Everything went about as well as it could have,” Lambert said. “Everybody worked well together. I’m really, really thankful for Williston Rural Fire. They really need to be commended. They came out and gave us their all.”
North Dakota Forestry was also on scene, and set up a contingency plan to protect Fort Union, in the event the fire could not be stopped in time. A North Dakota road grader was also on hand, along with commercial fresh water trucks.
“We were able to, with the help of a farmer in the area who disced a pretty big fire break, we were able to help stop it on the east, southeast side with the help of that firebreak and our trucks over there,” Williston Rural Fire Chief John Laqua told the Williston Herald.
Without the farmer’s firebreak, the fire would have made it into inaccessible areas, Laqua added.
“We would have lost it into the hills above Buford, and we would have had a disaster on our hands,” he said. “If it would have gotten into the hills north of Buford, it would have been impossible to fight until we could catch it at the highway. It’s too steep of terrain with how much smoke there was to safely fight it.”
Laqua said no structures were lost and no firefighters were injured. A rancher with livestock in the area was able to get most of his cattle out shortly before the fire arrived.
The fire was contained within about 5 miles of Fort Union, Laqua said.
There have already been several large blazes in the region, one north of Williston which consumed a brush fire truck, and another in the north unit of Theodore Roosevelt Park and Little Missouri National Grasslands. The latter fire is still going, and is now at 70 percent containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s North Dakota office.