E-rase your E-waste set for Sept. 6-7 in Sidney
Cleaning out closets this fall? The annual E-rase your E-waste collection event is coming up on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, in Sidney and everyone is invited to bring their damaged and outdated electronic equipment for free recycling. You need not be from Richland County to participate.
Yellowstone E-waste Solutions of Billings is again the e-cycler for this collection, which will be held at the Richland County Shop at 2140 W. Holly in Sidney, next to the fairgrounds.
Currently, organizers are planning a few changes for this event, now in its 15th year, with additional details to be finalized soon. In the meantime, save the date to make a little extra room in that hall closet.