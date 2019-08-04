Sidney elementary schools open house
Central Elementary and West Side Elementary will be having their Back to School Open House on Monday, Aug. 19. Central School’s open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Kindergarten will be from 4-6:30 p.m. Parents may come with their children during this time to meet their teacher and bring their supplies. Principal Romo will talk to fourth and fifth grade parents at 5:30 p.m. in the gym. West Side Elementary’s open house will run from 5-7 p.m. Principal Vandall will have a short meeting with parents at 6 p.m. in the West Side gym. Don’t forget registration week is Aug. 6-8.