 Richland County Economic Development Corp.

Snow and cold weather gripped the entire Richland County area with relentless persistence during the month of March 2023. The dreary, bitter skies reflected the outlook of many residents as we weather the difficult challenges in our economy as well.

Richland Economic Development Corp (REDC) continued to assist new or expanding businesses and strengthen the tax base in Richland County by conducting our small business consultation sessions with 7 clients in March. These ventures will add services and employment opportunities to the area, once the businesses are launched.



