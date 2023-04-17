Snow and cold weather gripped the entire Richland County area with relentless persistence during the month of March 2023. The dreary, bitter skies reflected the outlook of many residents as we weather the difficult challenges in our economy as well.
Richland Economic Development Corp (REDC) continued to assist new or expanding businesses and strengthen the tax base in Richland County by conducting our small business consultation sessions with 7 clients in March. These ventures will add services and employment opportunities to the area, once the businesses are launched.
We remain committed to keeping our congressional and Governor’s offices informed of the area’s challenges by communicating with them. This connection is extremely important as further efforts are made to recruit companies to establish here.
In tandem with the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce, REDC welcomed the Bureau of Business and Economic Research to Sidney with a new format. The breakfast was held at the Richland County Extension Center on March 14, and was well attended by area folks interested in how the recession, inflation, and recent job loss paints the picture of our future, from the U of M perspective.
REDC spends a good deal of time checking in with our members on how things are going for them. One member, Big Sky Duct Cleaning & Residential Services, chatted with us in detail about their business. Joel Koch stated that his business is getting its feet under itself. The company offers many different services including duct cleaning and sealing, dryer vent cleaning, blower door testing, all to give an in-depth inspection of the ventilation systems. Another amazing service that the company offers is the aerial investigation of rooftops to identify air leaks. This is done by drone and operated by Joe’s team. All these services are provided to customers who pay close attention to their home’s air “environment”; who look to optimize the performance of the ventilation systems, and ultimately, who wish to increase the energy efficiency of their homes. Joel is available to answer any additional questions about this company, so don’t hesitate to give him a call at 406-480-2024.