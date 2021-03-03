Richland County cases

7 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

12 recoveries

1,198 total COVID-19 cases

1,166 recoveries

17 active cases

15 Richland County deaths

Statewide cases

824 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,572

100,003 total COVID-19 cases

97,037 recoveries

4,584 total hospitalizations

1,609 active cases

76 active hospitalizations

1,357 Montana deaths

Vaccinations

255,746 Montana vaccine doses

88,387 Montanans fully immunized

2,110 Richland County vaccine doses

1,311 first doses

799 fully immunized

211.3 doses per 1,000

New Richland County cases reported Feb. 28

Case 1198: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1197: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1196: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1195: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to

a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1194: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was

named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1193: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was

named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1192: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was

named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

The Department strongly encourages all community members

Tags

Load comments