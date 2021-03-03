Richland County cases
7 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
12 recoveries
1,198 total COVID-19 cases
1,166 recoveries
17 active cases
15 Richland County deaths
Statewide cases
824 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,572
100,003 total COVID-19 cases
97,037 recoveries
4,584 total hospitalizations
1,609 active cases
76 active hospitalizations
1,357 Montana deaths
Vaccinations
255,746 Montana vaccine doses
88,387 Montanans fully immunized
2,110 Richland County vaccine doses
1,311 first doses
799 fully immunized
211.3 doses per 1,000
New Richland County cases reported Feb. 28
Case 1198: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1197: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1196: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1195: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to
a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1194: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1193: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1192: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was
named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
The Department strongly encourages all community members