The Biden administration announced this week that restrictions will be eased in November at the Canadian border. According to the announcement, fully vaccinated tourists and those who have not been allowed to reenter the United States during the pandemic will be allowed entry. To enter the country, a person must be able to show proof of vaccination.
The announcement comes more than two months after Canada reopened its borders.
While no specific date has been set for the change, the move has been touted by officials from states bordering Canada as essential to restoring the economy of those states but some, including officials from Montana, do not feel the Biden administration has gone far enough.
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who has repeatedly asked for the border to be reopened, made the following statement in response to the news that the border would be reopened to fully vaccinated individuals.
“Though long, long overdue, reopening the northern border is welcome news to Montanans whose families, businesses, and communities have suffered for many months from the Biden administration’s continued closure of the U.S.-Canada border,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’ll continue to urge the Biden administration to fully reopen the U.S.-Canada border to trade and travel to make our Montana communities whole.”
U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester also issued a statement concerning the news.
“Montana families, small businesses and communities will finally be able to feel some of the relief they’ve been seeking for months now that the northern border is partially reopened. While I’m glad to see President Biden take this initial step to reopen the U.S-Canada border for vaccinated Canadians, I urge him to end all restrictions and fully reopen the northern border—Montanans are depending on it,” Daines said.
“Montanans depend on cross-border trade and travel to support our businesses and keep our communities connected, and the Biden Administration’s decision to keep the northern border closed has unnecessarily hurt our economy,” Tester said. “I’m glad that the Biden Administration listened to me and the thousands of Montanans who fought back against this shortsighted policy, and I will continue pushing to make sure that the northern border re-opens as quickly and as safely as possible so that families and businesses on both sides of the border can continue to fully rebound from this crisis.”
The lifting of the ban will effectively mark the reopening of the United States to travelers and tourism, signaling a new phase in the recovery from the pandemic after the country closed its borders for nearly 19 months.
The change will also affect essential workers who have been allowed to cross the border during the pandemic. Starting in January, those who were never banned from traveling across the land borders, including commercial drivers and students, will also need to show proof of vaccination when crossing. The delay until January will give them some time to adjust to the new rules, officials said.
The travel restrictions, imposed in March 2020, only applied to “nonessential travelers” — relatives looking to visit family members, or shoppers, whom border communities relied on for profits. Politicians representing such communities have pleaded with the Biden administration to lift the restrictions to provide a reprieve for suffering businesses.
More than half of the 20.7 million people who visited the United States from Canada in 2019 traveled by crossing the land border, according to the U.S. Travel Association.