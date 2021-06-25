The U.S. border with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential through July 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced this past Monday.
According to DHS, the White House is working with groups in Canada and Mexico to identify conditions to ease restrictions.
The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 and while vaccine rates in the U.S. are high, the percentage of those in Canada who are fully vaccinated is lower.
The news did not sit well with Montana representatives.
“As a farmer in north central Montana, I hear firsthand from my neighbors just how much the continued border closure has negatively impacted their bottom lines,” Tester said. “Each day that passes without a resolution is a hit to Montana’s family farmers and ranchers and rural communities along the border that rely on its commerce to make ends meet. I’ll continue to push the Canadian government to reopen the northern border for all trade and travel as soon as possible.”
Harry Fones, Communications Director for Rep. Matt Rosedale, also said the representative was not pleased with the news. “Rep Rosendale is disappointed that the Canadian border is not open and does not support its continual closure. He has visited three different ports of entry, including Port of Raymond, this spring and talked to multiple northern communities about how this is decimating them.”
U.S. Senator Steve Daines did not respond to requests by the Sidney Herald for comment on the Canadian border but has been part of an effort to reopen the border.
A press release by Daine’s office said Daines and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik today introduced a bicameral bill to require the Biden administration open the northern border and revitalize American jobs and tourism.
“It is unacceptable that President Biden continues to ignore the needs of Montanans and keep the northern border closed while supporting the southern border being wide open to a surge of illegal immigrants and a flood of illegal drugs into our Montana communities,” Daines said. “Access to the northern border is critical for Montana jobs, agriculture and tourism. We cannot wait any longer for Biden to do what’s right—it’s time to reopen the northern border for Montana.”
“The Biden administration’s inability to establish a plan to restore cross-border travel and relax travel restrictions is simply unacceptable for families and businesses located along the northern border. Our communities have waited over a year for clarity and signs of progress, yet this administration keeps extending the closures without a promising end in sight,” Stefanik said. “This bill will allow families to reconnect with their loved ones and property owners to access their own homes, and begin to restore the prosperous economic partnership that border communities share with our northern neighbors.”
The “Restoring Northern Border Travel Act” would require the DHS to expand the list of approved essential cross-border travel within 10 days. The expanded list would include:
An individual traveling to visit a member of their immediate or extended family who is a United States citizen or permanent resident.
An individual traveling to visit property they own or lease within the United States.
An individual traveling to the United States to attend business meetings or site-visits.
An individual traveling directly to a United States airport to board a flight to a United States or international destination.
In addition, the Biden administration would be required to begin implementing a plan to fully restore nonessential cross-border travel within 20 days.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing to insist that 75% of Canadians will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the government will be willing to consider lifting border restrictions. As the target has not yet been reached, the Canada-US border will remain closed until July 21, 2021.
Trudeau said Friday that though he is sympathetic to the need to reopen the border, discretionary travel might put the country at risk of another wave of COVID cases.
“We’re not out of this pandemic yet, we’re still seeing cases across the country and we want to get them down. At the same time, we also know we have to hit our targets of 75 per cent vaccinated with the first dose, at least 20 per cent vaccinated with the second dose before we can start loosening things up because even a fully vaccinated individual can pass on COVID-19 to someone who is not vaccinated,” he said.
Bill Blair, the federal minister of public safety, took to Twitter to announce the extension of the border closure. He tweeted that “Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.”