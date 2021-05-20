The faint but acrid tang of smoke on the air has people wondering where all the wildfires are. The smoke is probably from wildfires north of Williston in Manitoba, Canada according to the National Weather Service.
Winds from the northeast are carrying the smoke from those fires to areas in northern Montana and North Dakota.
There was a fire near Fort Berthold on Wednesday that has been put out. And there was another near Tobacco Gardens that was still smoldering a bit on Sunday, which is now also out. But the direction of the prevailing wind right now would not likely have carried smoke from there to Williston.
The smoke could linger for a while, Rick Krolak with the National Weather Service told the Williston Herald.
“It looks like those winds are going to pretty much continue where they are,” he said. “They should take a turn a little bit more easterly this afternoon (Thursday). They’re still going to be up there. But the problem is they’re going to kind of shift a little bit back to the northeast this evening and will stay there for the next, well, probably into the weekend.”
The direction of the wind could shift to come more from the north than northeast Friday, but as long as the wind is north or northeast, smoke is likely to continue to be drawn down into the area.
“I would count on seeing smoke into the weekend,” Krolak said.
“You guys are gonna stay pretty cool up there over the weekend,” Krolak said. “It looks like you’re only going to be in the mid to upper 50s.”
Western Montana is seeing snow but the lows in northwestern North Dakota, meanwhile, should stay in the 40s. The chance of frost is low for tender seedlings and transplants in the garden.
Meanwhile, a warming trend will start Sunday, heading toward more normal temperature by Monday.