Thanks to MVA Advisory Board member LTC (ret.) and OIF/OEF Combat Veteran Tim Gardipee (who served in combat in Somalia, Bosnia, Afghanistan OEF and Iraq) leading the way, disabled Montanans petitioned for ADA relief this week with a case supported by the Montana Veterans Association (MVA). This was towards supporting Montana’s efforts to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
To punctuate this, US District Judge Dana Christensen vacated the original August 31st hearing, writing “The parties before the Court ‘desire precisely the same result’: an order by the Court compelling Defendants to allow Plaintiffs to use crossbows to hunt during Montana’s Archery Only Season.”
The Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Commission said “FWP is not opposed to the Court granting the injunctive relief and Temporary Restraining Order which the Plaintiffs have requested expanded hunting access for the disabled, particularly disabled Montana veterans.”
Following this “Sua Sponte” decision on Monday, Plaintiffs went to FWP and were denied permits. An emergency hearing for injunctive relief was called by Judge Dana Christensen and convened on Tuesday with a hearing on injunction relief. Today, his ruling opening the door for a full trial but denied injunctive relief to the plaintiffs. We will be issuing a statement specific to the ruling next week.
Concerning the ruling, Gardipee said, “During a time when Veteran suicide and behavioral health is skyrocketing with hundreds of Montanans calling the crisis lines and over 55,000 American Veterans calling the VA and other national suicide hotlines mixed with the absolute chaos in Afghanistan I am concerned deeply for our Veterans and all disabled hunters especially those who catastrophically go through life changes and hunting is their planned recovery. The initial switch from the State of Montana against Veterans that led to this ruling is very troubling. I will pray for future relief.”
Montana Veterans Association President Sam Redfern said, “Though the judge denied our request for an injunction, and it is disappointing that American hero LTC Gardipee was denied his rights and access for tomorrow’s start to the Montana Archery Season we still fight on. We believe reasonable accommodation must occur equally for all disabled Montana veterans, not just the Plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. We see in the ruling that Judge Dana Christensen relied heavily on the State of Montana position visa-a-vis the Gianforte Administration and AG office for his decision today. Despite the State of Montana and particularly the office of the Attorney General coming in very adversarial against injunctive relief to our Montana Disabled Veterans we remain optimistic and will hold the AG, FWP and FWC to their word that they will provide relief for our disabled Veterans in their October Fish Wildlife Commission meeting. The angst from Montana Veterans should not be with federal Judge Dana Christensen but rather with the State of Montana & AG office for initially pledging support and then bait and switching to an adversarial position due to the politics of deep special interests in Helena. We will continue the fight forward for all Montana Veterans.”
Hunter Nation Foundation CEO Luke Hilgemann also commented on the issue, saying “Hunter Nation Foundation will continue to fight to ensure that access is given to all disabled hunters who want the opportunity to hunt with a crossbow during the traditional archery season in Montana. We will make sure that the Montana FWP & FWC honors their commitment they originally made in federal court to granting these hunters access to the outdoors at their October commission meeting.”