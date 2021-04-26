U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will continue to operate six ports of entry in Montana and one in Idaho at reduced hours through May 21, 2021. To limit the further spread of coronavirus, the U.S. has reached agreements with both Canada and Mexico to limit all non-essential travel across borders. Working closely and collaboratively, the Department of Homeland Security is part of a North American approach to stop the spread of the virus.
These measures were implemented on March 21, 2020 and were originally in place for 30 days, subject to reevaluation and further extension in light of the fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 22, 2021, these measures were extended for an additional 30 days.
The affected ports of entry (POE) include Raymond, Opheim, Morgan, Turner, Del Bonita and Piegan in Montana, and Porthill in Idaho. The listed ports will continue to operate on the following temporary reduced hours:
Raymond, Montana POE: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week
Opheim, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
Morgan, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
Turner, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
Del Bonita, Montana POE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
Piegan, Montana POE: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Porthill, Idaho POE: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
Additionally, CBP delayed the resumption of the summer hours schedule at the port of Wild Horse, Montana. Wild Horse will continue to operate on its’ winter hours schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
The opening of the seasonal port of Chief Mountain, Montana has also been delayed due to the current travel restrictions.
“Non-essential” travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature. The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens. Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, the Department will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico. This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy.
These restrictions do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between the U.S. and Canada and/or Mexico, but does apply to passenger rail, passenger ferry travel, and pleasure boat travel between the U.S. and Canada and/or Mexico. These restrictions are applicable at land border and coastal ports.
Additionally, as professional sports begin to resume operations, travel by these athletes through land ports of entry to participate in sporting events is considered essential. Members of federally recognized Tribes, whose reservations span the U.S.-Canada/Mexico border, are also considered essential, when traveling from one part of a reservation to another.
