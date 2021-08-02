U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Area Port of Sweetgrass announces the seizure of 69.5 pounds of cocaine from a commercial vehicle on Thursday.
While conducting outbound operations, CBP officers assigned to the Sweetgrass Port of
Entry encountered a commercial truck operated by a female Canadian citizen. The trailer
contained a commercial load of watermelons and peppers destined for Canada. Officers
referred the truck for further inspection.
During an in-depth inspection of the truck and trailer, CBP officers discovered bags
concealed within the cargo. These bags contained a substance which tested positive for
cocaine.
“Utilizing high-tech tools, our frontline CBP Officers used a combination of their training
and experience to detect and seize 69.5 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said Area Port Director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry. “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while sustaining a focus on enforcement, is critical to our border security mission.”
CBP officers turned the case over to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.