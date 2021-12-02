With a growing number of places across the United States getting their first snowflakes of the season, it's once again that time of year to break out the hot chocolate and look ahead at the chances of a white Christmas across the contiguous U.S.
According to the map produced by AccuWeather, Sidney could be in store for a white Christmas with a more than 75% chance of snow on the ground Dec. 25.
A climate pattern well-known for bringing precipitation to the northern tier of the country may tip the scales on which areas get a white Christmas or just a handful of flurries -- if that -- this year.
To forecast what kind of weather the different regions of the U.S. will have a month out from the big day, AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, looked to key patterns that could favor snow in time for the holidays this winter.
La Niña, a phase in which sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean drop to lower-than-average levels for an extended period of time, was one such pattern that played a major role in drawing the map. The big thing to know about La Niña is that it tends to steer storms northward, cutting the southern portion of the U.S. off from moisture.
With the La Niña phase in place, areas across the Northwest, upper Plains and interior Northeast will have a higher probability than average of having a white Christmas. However, the same cannot be said for the lower half of the nation.
AccuWeather's criteria for a "white Christmas" centers around having at least an inch of snow on the ground for the holiday -- a qualification that is difficult for many warmer locations in the U.S. even without a La Niña pattern.
Even areas that historically have a less than 5% chance for snow on Christmas Day will have a lower probability for snow compared to normal. Areas with these extremely low chances stretch through the Gulf Coast and up the Eastern Seaboard and into southern New England. While the Northeast is forecast to have below-average chances of a white Christmas, probabilities lean closer to normal, and snow is likely to be on the ground in higher elevations.
"We're actually kind of in that normal zone for [the Northeast] just in case we get one of these sneaky, late-December systems coming in there," Pastelok said. "But I do feel like the probability of a white Christmas in Boston, New York, D.C. and Baltimore is slightly lower" this year.
With the La Niña phase favoring a northern storm track, the southern branch tends to get cut off most of the time, Pastelok said, but he noted that there have been some exceptions. During the winter of 2020 into 2021, systems early on dipped into the South with some reaching all the way into Mexico. However, Pastelok said that this year, conditions are set up differently and the Southern states should have "more of a traditional La Niña" pattern, at least during the first part of the season.
As of Dec.1, Denver, Colorado, has recorded 224 consecutive snowless days as warm and dry conditions continue across the area. The last time the Mile High City received measurable snow was on April 21, 2021. On average, the Denver International Airport measures 9.1 inches of snowfall during the meteorological fall, and the city typically receives its first measurable snow by Oct. 18.
In contrast, areas in the Northwest -- a region that has also been struggling with drought - are likely to have higher-than-normal chances of snowfall, especially in the higher elevations.
Due to the La Niña storm track, however, they are two states most likely to have a higher-than-normal chance of a white Christmas, along with western Idaho and portions of Northern California and Nevada. Any precipitation would be welcome in these specific parts of the West if only to buffer the areas from drought conditions during the upcoming summer.