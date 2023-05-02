The Sidney City Council approved $1.3 million to renovate city hall in a move that can only be called ‘about time’, according to City Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin.
City Hall hasn’t been done over for decades, Chamberlin said, leaving poor air quality, lack of sunlight, and overcrowding.
At Monday’s city council meeting, council members heard from Brendan and Jenna Janson, the city’s architects from SDI Architect, who explained the design features of the renovation plan.
City hall will expand, doubling its size by taking over the fire hall. New council chambers will be built in the fire hall for a nine-seat chamber with more seating for public meetings.
Some windows will be built while others will be replaced for better air control.
“This allows for northern daylight into the chambers,” Janson said.
Bathrooms will be enlarged to accommodate ADA-compliance requirements.
This and more at a cost of $1.3 million mostly taken from ARPA funds will be put out for bid in mid-August after more planning is done for contingencies.
The project is projected to be completed by late March 2024.
ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding is a federal program that helps local governments recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic. It is administered by the state of Montana.
A total of $ 86.4 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds was distributed to 123 local governments in 2021 and 2022. Counties and metro-cities (Billings, Great Falls, and the City of Missoula) received funding directly from the US Treasury.
City Councilwoman Kysa Rasmussen said she was worried that all the ARPA funds would be spent without talking about contingency funding on other projects.
“We won’t spend every last dime. You can choose options too,” Janson said.
In all, Sidney received over $1.59 million in ARPA funds, the city savings will contribute $97,143.72 for a total budget of $1.69 million.
A cold storage shop will be purchased near the Public Works Department to store heavy equipment at a cost of $200,000. Another wish list item is the removal of two columns in the fire hall.
In other news, Public Works Director Jeffrey Hintz reported his department was working on getting the public pool ready for the summer season. And that a bid opening for a water tank lining would take place at his office on May 2.
Nicole Franklin, who leads pickleball tournaments at the Sidney High School on Wednedays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., spoke about putting pickleball courts at the city’s tennis courts.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It’s for all ages. It’s low impact and you don’t have to run,” Franklin said.
Councilwoman Rasmussen suggested that the city might get grants for pickleball courts.
The city council approved of three pickleball courts, with a windbreaker and a permanent net at the northeast corner of the city’s tennis courts.
Finally, the city council approved a lot aggregation for Gem City Motors after holding a public hearing.