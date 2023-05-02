Sidney City Council

The Sidney City Council deliberates on ARPA funding for renovating City Hall during a debate on Monday.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Sidney City Council approved $1.3 million to renovate city hall in a move that can only be called ‘about time’, according to City Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin.

City Hall hasn’t been done over for decades, Chamberlin said, leaving poor air quality, lack of sunlight, and overcrowding.



