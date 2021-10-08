According to City/County Planner Forrest Sanderson, the City/County Planning Board has not met since the start of the pandemic and when an attempt to schedule a meeting was made, it was learned that some of the members’ terms had expired and others may no longer able to serve.
The Planning Board consists of representatives from Richland County, City of Sidney and the Town of Fairview and the Conservation District. The county, city and town each appoint four members and the conservation district appoints one, giving the group 13 members.
It is not clear how many vacancies need to be filled but some terms expired at the end of 2019 and others at the end of 2020 which were not filled. An effort is currently underway to contact those who are still on the active roll to be sure they are still able and willing to serve.
The public notice will ask for volunteers for all four entities — Richland County, Sidney, Fairview and the Conservation District.
“In order to fill vacancies we need to publish a notice and ask for interested parties to submit their contact information along with a statement as to why they are interested in serving on the Planning Board,” said Anderson. Once the call for volunteers closes each of the governing bodies will appoint persons to fill the current vacancies.
Anderson also said there were some major changes to the state’s subdivision code and the City of Sidney needed to adopt those changes. Anderson said some of the changes would be very beneficial to the city.
“The Major benefit of the new regulations to the City of Sidney is the expedited review created in the 2021 session,” said Anderson. “In short, in an area that has a growth policy, zoning and served by public water and sewer, a subdivision that conforms with the development standards for infrastructure has an abbreviated review process. This shortened review process saves tax dollars in reduced costs to evaluate the project and saves developers the traditional uncertainty and review timelines that can take up to 80 working days.”
Anderson said the city could not wait for the planning board to go through the process of advertising and selecting new members to approve the new code. A public hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment concerning the updated code has been set for Nov. 1.