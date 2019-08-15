The purpose of this letter is to address the growing controversy regarding the Sidney Herald’s request for investigative records relating to Alex Roselles. The Sidney Herald has requested all internal investigative records relating to this matter, and the City of Sidney has determined that it should release these records. The City has now been informed by the Richland County Attorney that the release of these records will jeopardize the ability of the County Attorney’s office to conduct a criminal prosecution in this matter and that as such the records cannot be released.
It is the opinion of the City of Sidney that these records should be released to the Herald, and that the Herald is entitled to receive them. The City believes that transparency is important and that the public should have the right to be informed about disciplinary actions taken against a City Police Officer. However, the City will not willingly engage in any action that may interfere with or jeopardize the ability of Richland County to prosecute this or any other case, as doing so may expose the City to liability. As such, the City finds itself at the center of a stalemate between Richland County and the Sidney Herald that the City cannot resolve. Accordingly, the City will not be taking further action in this matter until directed by the Richland County District Court. The Richland County Attorney’s office can resolve this matter by petitioning the Court for a protective order, and the Sidney Herald can equally resolve this matter by petitioning the Court for the release this information. In any event, any future questions or requests for comment by the Sidney Herald concerning this matter should be made to the Richland County Attorney’s Office.
Thomas Kalil
Sidney City Attorney