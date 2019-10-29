City of Williston has released an official response to the recent audit released by the North Dakota Office of the State Auditor, saying they were not provided adequate response time.
“I was surprised and disappointed to see the release of the Annual 2018 Fiscal Year audit yesterday with findings of concerns from State Auditor Josh Gallion,” said David Tuan, city administrator.
Local government entities must be reviewed at least once every two years, according to the state auditor. The review includes initial meetings, fieldwork, report preparation, exit meetings, a response period and report release.
“This is the first time in many years the State Auditor’s office has performed the annual audit on behalf of the City of Williston, whereas previous audits have all been performed by an independent, third party to ensure impartial review,” explained Tuan.
The annual audit is a review of the financial and administrative practices of the city. The 2018 FY pointed out some areas of concern.
“As the audit was in progress, questions arose regarding the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) and Sloulin Field Redevelopment projects, specifically relating to contracts and financial statements. Despite submitting all financial information relating to these projects, some concern from the State Auditor’s office remained,” said Tuan.
Continued discussions have led to a potential retraction by the state auditor.
“In a follow up review today, the State Auditor has pledged to consider the City’s response to these areas of concern and may retract and re-issue the 2018 Annual audit taking these responses into account,” said Tuan.
The city administrator said he believes that information was not properly reviewed and interpreted by the state auditor and that all contracts and financial best practices have been followed.
“Our previous audits performed by independent agencies have reviewed these same contract and financial documents with no concerns of this nature."
As an additional measure, the City of Williston will be engaging a private auditing firm to review the areas of concern noted by the State Auditor and provide opinion and recommendations for improvement.
“The City remains committed to sound financial record keeping practices and we encourage the public to visit our website (www.cityofwilliston.com) for access to monthly and annual financial records,” said Tuan.
For any follow-up questions or concerns, please feel free to contact David Tuan, city administrator, at 701-713-3800 or davidt@ci.williston.nd.us