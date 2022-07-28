There was a Sidney City Council meeting on July 18, and here are three of the discussions had during the last meeting of the month of July:
1. Visitors
There were several visitors present at this meeting, and two of them brought some concerns to the council’s attention.
One resident spoke about the dead trees on his neighbors property, citing fears that one could fall on his house. The council stated that they are aware of this issue and have tried to rectify it. FM/BI Rasmussen and PWD Hintz made plans to visit and take pictures for City Attorney Kalil.
Another resident raised concerns following an incident where he said his wife was walking their dog and was nearly attacked by a couple of dogs. The resident believes there isn’t enough law enforcement can do in these types of situations. Chief Kraft said that in this specific circumstance, the owners of the offending dogs were cited. The fee for a first offense is set at $50 and goes up from there. Sidney P.D. received around 500 animal related calls per year and issued citations when it’s possible, Kraft added. The Police and Fire Committee will review whether changes to the code need to be made for repeat offenders, however fine amounts are ultimately decided by a judge, regardless of what the code states.
2. FEMA Grant for North and South Meadow
A FEMA application must be submitted by the fall as the North and South Meadow project did not receive ARPA funding. Available FEMA grants are for 75% of the project. The Meadows Project, stated Molly Davidson (Morrison-Maierle), is at the top of the storm water master plan for needed projects. They have been waiting for the Hazard Mitigation Plan to be in compliance, and, as it is hopefully going to be finalized, the grant should be able to be started. It will cost $17,000 to prepare, which could be reimbursed 75% by the grant funding. It will have a better chance of receiving funding if the preliminary plans, with a cost of $43,000, are completed. This cost would also be eligible to be 75% refunded by the grant.
A motion was made and approved to pursue the grant application contract with preliminary drawing by Morrison-Maierle.
3. Fire Marshal/Building Inspector
Alderman DiFonzo asked if Metz has been contacted about oil that he said is leaking from the property. FM/BI Rasmussen said that he has been asked to remove the vehicles from the sidewalk. Alderman DiFonozo also said that oil leaking from Metz has reached the property of neighboring businesses. FM/BI Rasmussen said they are being sent letters for nuisance, and that he will look into whether that issue needs to be included.
The Sidney City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at the City Hall. Meetings are open to the public in person or via Zoom or phone call. To learn more or view the minutes visit https://cityofsidneymt.com/citycouncil.