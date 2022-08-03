The Sidney Police Department will get an increase to the base pay rate to bring it in line with what law enforcement in the region is paid, but a plan to increase the percentages for the current pay scale is on hold.
Mayor Rick Norby told the Williston Herald that he thinks the increase in pay scale percentages will eventually be approved, but that the city first wants to see how the changes to the base pay rate work out before committing to that.
“Nobody will reach that level of the pay scale for years anyway,” Norby said. “I kind f want to have an idea, you know, if this is going to help. And I would say more than likely, yes, the pay scale will be passed, but it probably won’t be until two years from now.”
Before asking for the changes to the base pay rates, Police Chief Mark Kraft did a wage study for police agencies in Eastern Montana and Western North Dakota to look at how the pay rates stack up.
“I found that our starting pay and our pay for our more experienced officers was quite a bit under what the market was,” Kraft said. “So this pay raise is an effort to get our rate more in line with what the market is here in the Bakken.”
The changes to the base pay rate were achieved primarily by by cutting one of three open positions. That kept the overall payroll budget increase to less than 3.5 percent year over year.
Kraft said the department has had three job openings now for going on two years now, and has not been able to fill them.
“Recruitment has continued to be a tough proposition,” Kraft told the Sidney Herald. “Just from my experiences at the various job fairs that we went to earlier this year and looking at some of the job boards, it looks like we’re not the only law enforcement agency that’s having these troubles.”
The tight labor supply makes workforce retention all the more important, Kraft added, which is why he was also asking for the percentage increases for the pay scale over time.
“When you look at our crime statistics over the last four or five years, our numbers for total offenses per capita, crimes against persons per capita, there right on par with many of the bigger angelicas with bigger jurisdictions that we think, oh, it’s natural they would have a higher crime rate,” Kraft said. “Our officers are doing the same kind of work that officers in bigger jurisdictions are having to deal with.”
In spite of being a smaller department handling an above average rate of crime per capita, however, Sidney Police Department’s clearance rate is also above average.
“That’s why I think it’s important to work to retain our experienced officers because those are the guys that really get the job done,” Kraft said.