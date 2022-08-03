sidney police department file photo
The Sidney Police Department will get an increase to the base pay rate to bring it in line with what law enforcement in the region is paid, but a plan to increase the percentages for the current pay scale is on hold.

Mayor Rick Norby told the Williston Herald that he thinks the increase in pay scale percentages will eventually be approved, but that the city first wants to see how the changes to the base pay rate work out before committing to that.



