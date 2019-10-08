Sidney City Council held its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 7, at city hall. Here are some of the highlights from the discussion:
1. Dianne Swanson from the Roundup asked the council’s permission to block West Main Street from Central Avenue to the alley for their Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. After consulting Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo, council agreed to allow the street blockage.
2. The debate of whether the Hedegaards should be required to put in a sidewalk during their driveway construction was moved to the street and alley committee after the last council meeting. Tami Christensen reported that after much discussion, the committee will meet again Monday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m., to continue discussions with the city planner. Christensen said the committee feels the city code needs to be updated to reflect federal laws.
3. Christensen also reported on an easement located in the middle of Keith Backes’ property. The street and alley committee recommended Sidney Director of Public Works Jeff Hintz approach Backes with a reasonable offer to purchase the property. Hintz said he would do so after consulting with the city attorney and a surveyor before approaching Backes with an offer.
4. A new contract with Denning, Downey & Associates was signed by the city for auditing services for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The total cost of the services in the contract is $27,600.
5. The City of Sidney will be taking on an AmeriCorps member to digitize a searchable index of all city ordinances and resolutions. The cost of the AmeriCorps member will be $3,000 and the individual will be available to work on the project until Aug. 31, 2020.
6. Two resolutions were passed during the meeting. The first was Resolution 3824, which cancelled the Nov. 5 general election because no one running opposed. Resolution 3825 allowed Hintz to submit an application for a grant to the Montana Department of Commerce for the storm water study.
7. In Chief DiFonzo’s September report stated 46 adults were arrested; 10 felonies charged; 52 misdemeanors charged; 24 felonies reported; 130 misdemeanors reported; 120 traffic/criminal citations; 268 written warnings; 19 DUIs; 21 courtesy vehicle unlocks; eight animals impounded; and 596 calls for service.
8. Phase three application 13 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant was approved in the amount of $452,404.43.