Newest Sidney City Council member Kali Godfrey, Ward 2, allowed a peek inside her busy world and new role in the community. Godfrey will be sworn in to council during the first meeting of the year, Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m., Sidney City Hall.
What made you decide to throw your name in the ring for City Council?
Jessica Chamberlin asked me back in October if I'd be interested in filling Dan's seat for City Council. I sort of figured out that I enjoyed City Council meetings for being in the Sidney Area Leadership class and from working with the city on a variety of work projects so I told Jessie that I would be interested. Additionally, I work with Jessie quite a bit, and she's one of the most trustworthy, transparent people I know so I felt very reassured that she would help me along the way. Mayor Norby and some of the Council members also gave me a lot of support and encouragement which made the whole process much less intimidating.
What are your current credentials/profession?
I'm a college graduate of Montana State University - Billings but I'm also still attending school through there online to get a Business Management degree. I've worked at the Richland County Health Department for two years now managing our Communities in Action AmeriCorps program and our community building project, Communities in Action. This involves developing the Richland County "Quality of Life" Strategic Plan and working with action groups to affect positive community impact. We're also the people who knock on your door every 3 years and ask you to fill out a survey for our community health assessment.
Why did you decide to come back to Sidney after college?
I came back to Sidney after college because it had better job opportunities for my boyfriend and I and most of our family lives in the area. We have a toddler and my mom was a big help the first couple years.
What experience do you think has most prepared you to be an effective City Council member?
I think my job will be my most valuable experience I can offer City Council. Working for Communities in Action, I'm very familiar with the statistical needs of Richland County and with the current activity around those needs. I also have been taught about many resources throughout the state that could potentially benefit Sidney.
Why is civil service important to you?
Civil service to me is a responsibility. I mean, it's really an honor if the Mayor and City Council think you could be a contribution to what their doing, I can't think of a good excuse not to try. I would also echo Dan Smith's article on needing more action behind community level change. Working with the eight action groups of Communities in Action, I've seen some great results of civic service and I've seen really important community issues go largely unaddressed simply due to lack of capacity.
What other civil groups are you involved with?
Besides Communities in Action, I also enjoy Kiwanis and whatever Chamber committees Bill assigns me to.
Often times blame is placed on younger generations when it comes to dwindling volunteerism. Do you think your generation is prepared to take on leadership roles in the community?
So, I can't speak for my entire generation but I'm 23 and I know some people my age and younger that are very engaged in the community. In fact, I'd say that Sidney in particular sets it's hometown kids up to be community oriented. I do think people my age have a harder time "fitting in" with some of our more popular groups. Also, my generation is typically in a life transition from single/student life to work/children/marriage. I think it takes a second to get on your feet and think about civic engagement. I think my generation has a lot of potential to be leaders in our community. I've also personally witnessed the older generation of leaders act as great mentors so I'm confident we (my generation) can be very effective.
Is there anything that intimidates you about taking on such a leadership role?
Oh, I'm totally intimidated about being on City Council. I'm very aware of how much I do not understand about City activities and it's committees. I also get concerned about representing my ward. I just don't want to disappoint anyone. On the other hand, I want to have confidence in my arguments.
What would you like to see council focus on in the next five years?
First, of course, I need to get a better grasp of what's currently going on but I do have one project I think the Council might be interested in which revolves around our huge need for childcare. My coworker Kim Younquist, learned about a local government project based in Lewistown that actually started their own community daycare. I find myself thinking about the logistics of this all the time. Early childhood education is a protective factor to so many unhealthy behaviors in the community, and I think we'd get a huge return on investment both economically and culturally.
Anything else you want people to know?
Communities in Action is hosting a Leadership Summit to take place on March 19, 2020 here in Sidney, Montana. This is going to be a great opportunity for anyone who's ever thought about taking a leadership role in any community organization, or even just get involved with different groups. We'll be having a panel of local leadership covering diverse paths from younger, older, raised here, raised elsewhere, various workplace industries etc. I would really appreciate the support, in the form of attendance. This event is only going to encourage civic engagement and increase social capital.