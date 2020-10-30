Sidney has put the finishing touches on a new sidewalk in front of Sidney City Hall, thanks to a brief warming trend that paved the way for finishing the update.
The lot behind the sidewalk will remain dirt for now, as it has always been, while the city determines whether it should turn that into green space or an additional parking lot for downtown.
Sidney purchased the lot, which is adjacent to city hall, over the summer.
The next city meeting is Monday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. and will be virtual due to COVID-19. The public is invited to participate in the meeting by calling 1 (571) 317-3122, access code 142-212-397.
Roll will be taken at the beginning of the meeting. Those joining after that happens should announce they are present for the purposes of being included in the official minutes.
Public comments will be requested, then council member comment, followed by a motion on each agenda item. Those call about items not listed on the agenda will be asked to speak under visitors.
Before making any comment, state your name, and do not speak over or at the same time as others. Keep your phone on mute unless making a comment.
Items listed on the agenda include the 2020 Parade of Lights, West Holly Water improvements, Pleasant Wood Manor-Airport, and various other matters and reports.