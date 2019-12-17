A public hearing about zoning updates to the city's sidewalk ordinance was held at Sidney City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. Mayor Norby called for proponents and opponents of the ordinance to come forward, receiving only one individual in opposition.
Forrest Sanderson, city contract planner with KLJ out of Billings, explained the zoning board's recommendations on proposed Ordinance 580. The zoning board was looking to specifically amend Section 11.18.7, which covers pedestrian access exemptions.
"The exemptions would be for new construction or expansion of existing structures that would increase the gross floor area by 120 or less square feet in size," Sanderson said. "We've changed the word from 'shall' to 'may be exempted from sidewalks.'"
Other changes included adding sections iv and v, maintenance of existing structures shall be exempted from installing sidewalks and installation of fencing shall also be exempt, respectively.
The conversation about the sidewalk ordinance was brought in front of City Council during the Sept. 16 meeting, when Sidney residents Nancy and Tom Hedegaard were told by Public Works Director Jeff Hintz they would need to add a sidewalk to their driveway expansion plans. Nancy was opposed to being forced into adding a sidewalk to her driveway update, saying she did not see anything in the city code that required her to do so.
Nancey Hedegaard was the only citizen to speak during the public hearing on Dec. 16.
"First, I am not against sidewalks. I'm against forcing residents to install sidewalks," Hedegaard said. "We were refused a permit without cause. The public works director refused to give us a permit to replace our driveway if we didn't also install a sidewalk. Without a permit, we were forced to abandon our project."
Hedegaard told council she had done research on other citizens who had done driveway work in town.
"I have been unable to find anyone else who was required to install a sidewalk when replacing their driveway. I witnessed several other projects going on around town at the same time that did not install sidewalks. Which leads me to believe it was nothing more than we were indeed singled out."
She also said she looked into sidewalk policies of surrounding municipalities, including Glendive and Miles City.
"I found that sidewalk requirements that are being proposed are not standard for area towns," Hedegaard said. "Wondering how Sidney compared to some of our counterparts, I contacted the public works director of Glendive. He stated they have no such rules in Glendive for sidewalk requirements."
She found the same answer when contacting the public works director in Miles City. Hedegaard asked the City of Williston about their sidewalk requirements and told council she found they only require implementation of a sidewalk on new homes.
An online search of other cities in Montana revealed no other city ordinances for sidewalks, Hedegaard said.
"Why would you want to set Sidney apart in a negative why by passing an oppressive ordinance that no other towns in our area or size have adopted?" she asked.
Hedegaard argued such an ordinance would prevent people from improving their properties because of the added cost of a sidewalk and pointed out many residents will just build quietly without a permit and hope to go unnoticed.
"Also there is a risk of infringing on the rights of the property owner," she said. "I've read of several property owners who have filed lawsuits against their city for imposing oppressive, costly rules."
The public hearing was closed after Hedegaard's statements and addressed later in the meeting, with city attorney Thomas Kalil bringing Ordinance 580 to council for a vote. The ordinance received no motion from council to accept or deny, effectively killing the proposed changes.
In other news
- A resident of Sidney came before council to ask for assistance in preventing United States Postal Service employees from driving up onto his property, specifically this time of year when their tires are chained. Kalil and Sanderson advised to reach out to the postmaster directly to discuss the matter, as it was not the first complaint the city has received.
- Alderwoman Kysa Rasmussen made a motion to move the matter of the proposed Sidney Health Center parking lot at Johnson Park to the Parks and Recreation Committee, which is separate from the Parks and Recreation Board. That meeting has not yet been announced.
- Alderman Dan Smith celebrated his last meeting by telling his fellow council members it had been an honor to work with them for the last 10 years. Mayor Norby said Smith will be missed and fondly recalled their time on City Council together.
- Kali Godfrey was appointed to fill Smith's seat on council for Ward 2. She will be sworn in at the first meeting of the year, Jan. 6.
- AmeriCorps member Caysi Johnson was announced as an addition to Sidney City Hall. Johnson is in her second term with AmeriCorps serving in Sidney an joins the city after helping at the chamber since September.
- A draw for phase three of the Wastewater Treatment Project was approved for $29,250.90.