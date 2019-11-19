New zoning recommendations were presented by Sidney City Council Alderwoman Tami Christensen, who is also a member of the Street and Alley Committee. The amendments address the issue of sidewalk requirements on property construction.
The discussion has been ongoing after Sidney Public Works Director Jeff Hintz informed a couple applying for a permit to expand their driveway they would need to also implement sidewalks. The couple, Nancy and Tom Hedegaard, appealed to City Council, who moved the issue to committee.
The specific text to be amended states:
A. Exemptions
i. Any new construction or expansion of existing structures that increase the gross area by 120 square feet or less in size may be exempted from installing sidewalks.
ii. Any new construction or expansion of an accessory structure resulting in a structure that is 200 square feet or less in size may be exempted from installing sidewalks.
iii. Subdivision that have been annexed without curb and gutter may be exempted from required sidewalks.
iv. Maintenance of existing structures (painting, new/replacement roofing, siding replacement, ect.) shall be exempted from installing sidewalks.
v. Installation of fencing shall be exempted from installing sidewalks.
"Part of the issue was sidewalks and how it needed to be rewritten to clarify some of this. It was the recommendation of the Street and Alley Committee that we send this to the zoning board to look at it," Christensen said.
City Council approved a motion to send the amendments to the zoning board for review.
Hintz later explained the amendments were intended for clarification purposes and the Hedegaards will still be required to implement a sidewalk with their driveway renovation.
In other news
- City Council approved claims in the amount of $70,521.40.
- Fire Marshal Kale Rasmussen gave his October fire run report, stating eight medical calls and four fire calls.
- Morrison Maierle requested an amendment to the Sidney Wastewater Facility Phase Three project in the amount of $6,864 for their help securing a $270,000 grant on behalf of the City of Sidney. The amendment was approved by council.
- Sidney Police Department Sgt. Alex Roselles asked City Council's permission to use the parking lot by city hall, bathrooms, water and the fire department for the Polar Plunge, set for Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m.