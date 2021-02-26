The Sidney City Council will be meeting in regular session Monday, March 1, to consider a number of items, including a budget amendment for the fiscal year 2019/20 budget year.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. People may attend in person if they wear a mask, or they may participate via Zoom or by telephone.
The meeting ID is 972 9402 1282 and the passcode is 963511. The telephone number to call in is 1-253-215-8782.
Other items listed on the agenda include a visit from Larry Christensen representing the Richland County Sportsman Club, as well as various aldermen requests and committee reports.