Here are the highlights from the Sidney City Council meeting on Monday. City councilors:
• Approved a route for the Sunrise Women’s Clinic’s walk in May. The 3-mile walk will take place on Saturday, May 1, and begin from Central Park.
• Discussed putting up an electronic sign on the corner lot by City Hall, which would be paid for by funds raised by Jason Schrader. Questions were raised about the idea, and it was referred to the Street and Alley Committee for further consideration.
• Granted a conditional use permit to Boys and Girls Club for an electronic sign. A public hearing on the matter was held, but there were no comments.
• Reported plans to testify on HB201, a bill that would add a new hub for regional prevailing wages that is closer to Sidney, saving money on infrastructure and construction projects.
• Accepted the resignation of BreeAnn Shanks from the Planning Board, since she is no longer living in city limits. The city is seeking someone to fill her seat. Meanwhile, assignments for Council committees were kept the same for 2021.
• Approved a proclamation declaring Feb. 7 to Feb. 13 as Boy Scout week. The organization is celebrating 111 years of service.
• Approved an update to the city’s employee handbook regarding comp time and creating an emergency COVID-19 policy.
• Approved a withdrawal of $62,416 for engineering fees for the Fourth Avenue Water Project Draw #6. The draw is engineering for the West Holly Project, and the city is using left over contingency money for the project.
• Approved a withdrawal of $8,933 for Waste water treatment plant phase 3 project.
• Reported the third quarter oil and gas payment as $33,544.79. The first quarter payment was $41,097 and second quarter $14,976. That brings the total so far to $89,619. The project was for $123,000, so if fourth quarter is on part with fourth quarter, the revenue projection will be met.