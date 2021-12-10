By Mark Berryman
Richland County Commissioners voted on two subdivision requests this past week, one of which drew a large contingency of residents who opposed a plan to place a sewage lagoon on the property.
Jake and Shannon Lunderby had applied for two minor subdivision changes for property they own. The first request was for Parcel 27-5.5, Section 4; Township 22N; Range 59E in Richland County. The property is located on the west side of County Road 351 about .4 miles southeast of 14th Street and Sidney city limits. The lot is a vacant 7.81 acre parcel with an agricultural covenant and restrictions listed in COS 27-525. The request would divide the property into two lots- C1 would be 4.269 acres and C2 would be 3.544 acres. Both lots are proposed for single-family purposes and future land use map.
According to Joel Nelson, the proposal and conditions were standard for a Minor First Subdivision for single-family residential use. Nelson said the proposal also complied with Sidney’s City Growth Policy.
Nelson then read the conditions for approval of the proposal. Most of the conditions are standard for proposals of this type including compliance with local, state and federal requirements.
There was very little public comment on this proposal.
This request was dismissed due to issues with the proposal and what was being requested. Commissioner Mitchell said the Lunderby’s could and would likely reapply.
The second Minor First Subdivision request for Tract 127 in Section 3; Township 22N; Range 59E of Richland County. The subdivision is located on the East side of the road at 12314 County Road 351 about .75 miles South of Sidney. The lot is a 59.39 acre parcel that currently contains Lunderby Trucking business, Eastern Montana Meats, a commercial feed lot and related uses. The subdivision would create two lot, one two acre lot and a second lot of 57 acre lot.
Lot 2’s wastewater disposal would be served by a “public” waste water system on adjacent property to the southwest, which is the issue most of the packed room was there to voice their disapproval for.
Nelson noted that the request included multiple uses on the property which may impact the review criteria. He also noted that not all impacts were from the subdivision request itself and that all discussion and decisions should be viewed in relation to the request to subdivide the lots and not necessarily the applicable future uses.
“This isn’t a review that is intended to resolve a zoning issue or planning requirement,” said Nelson. Nelson said the proposal would not rezone the property. He stated the public meeting was only to create two lots out of one. “The sewage lagoon and other projects could be proposed without this process.”
Like the first request, Nelson said most of the conditions were standard with this type of request.
After a review of the conditions and fact finding, the meeting was open for public comment.
Prior to public comments, Commissioner Mitchell repeated Nelson’s warning that impacts that have already occurred or could occur in the future must be a direct impact from the subdivision of the property itself.
Travis West then explained how the wastewater lagoon system would work, stating the fluid placed in the lagoon would not be what those who were against the project feared.
Other than the engineering firm’s statements on the proposed sewage lagoon, all of those making comments asked commissioners not to approve the request. Public comment continued until well after 5 p.m. and a decision was delayed until Tuesday morning.
Commissioners received numerous comments, both written and oral as well as photos and a videos.
Complaints included:
Environmental waste hazards
Flood plane issues
Odor
Insects
Reduced property values
Groundwater contamination
Testing requirements
Proximity to nearby wells, Sidney city limits and adjacent residents
The vote was 2-0 in favor of conditionally subdividing the property with Mitchell not in attendance due to a medical procedure.