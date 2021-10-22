The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission met on Thursday, Oct. 21 to narrow down their choices for the new U.S. congressional districts. The commission began the task after the 2020 Census results awarded Montana a second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Starting with 30 maps submitted for consideration, over the past few months that list has now been whittled down to the final two (CP 10 and CP 11). Both maps have similarities but there are distinct differences.
Both maps are drawn with an east and west district with approximately a third of the state, the more populous areas, in the western district and the remainder in the eastern portion.
The commission meets again on Saturday, Oct. 30 to choose one of the two maps and will take public comment on the proposals. The commission will receive both oral and written comments on the two maps in the morning and select one of the two maps to advance to a Nov. 4 meeting for final consideration.
Written comments received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 will be provided to commissioners that evening. Comments received after that time but before 11:59 p.m. on October 29 will be given to the commissioners prior to or at the meeting. Written comments received after that time or during the meeting will be given to the commissioners before the Nov. 4 meeting.