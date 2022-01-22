The Richland County Conservation District is accepting applications for the 2022 Conservation Cost Share Program. Applications can be requested by calling 406-943-3001 or emailing richlandcd@gmail.com.
Landowners in Richland County seeking to implement conservation practices on their property may be eligible for 50 percent cost share on the practices. Examples of eligible practices include, irrigation projects, stock wells, pipelines, grass seeding, fencing or any project that enhances or protects the natural resource. The conservation districts share for 2022 is $4,500 per applicant for projects over $,9000 or 50% of the project costs if less than $9,000. Practices must benefit the natural resources
in Richland County, design standards and specifications need to follow NRCS specifications where applicable. Proposed practices must be completed within one year of approval and payment will be made upon completion and inspection of the project. Projects that have been implemented prior to contract agreements are not eligible for cost share. The Richland County Board of Supervisors will make all decision on prioritizing and acceptation of applications.
If you have a smaller conservation practice that would enhance the natural resources in Richland County, call 433-2103x3 to request an application. Applications are due back to the conservation district by February 28 and applicants will be notified by March 31, 2019 if they will be funded. Funding for this project is made available from the Richland County Commissioners.