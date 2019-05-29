The intersection at 8th Ave and East Holly Street is reopened. The intersection at 6th and East Holly is closed for storm sewer installation. Throughout the construction process, East Holly Street will be closed in two-block sections working from East to West.
Installation of the 72-inch storm sewer pipe along East Holly Street is progressing as planned and is estimated to be completed mid-June. After the pipe is installed, roadway construction will begin and is expected to run through mid-October.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Avenue and 14th Street SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the two-block closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.
If you would like direct updates on East Holly construction,
- text “eastholly” to 555888, or
- email eastholly@kljeng.com, or
- call the construction hotline at 1-800-987-3681