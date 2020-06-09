The annual Froid Research Farm Field Day, typically scheduled for late June, has been converted from an on-the-ground event to a new virtual tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Scientists and staff with the USDA-ARS Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory in Sidney made the announcement Monday, June 8.
In addition, the joint Sidney Dryland Field Day with Sidney ARS and Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC), also held in June, has been cancelled for this year and will return as an every other year event in 2021, according to officials from both research facilities.
This year’s virtual tour of the Froid Farm will incorporate short presentations, brochures and/or fact sheets on ongoing ARS research at farm, owned by the Sheridan and Roosevelt Conservation Districts, as well as additional research at other ARS sites. Those include research at the Sidney ARS dryland farm, north of Sidney and irrigated research conducted on land provided thanks to EARC in Sidney and at Nesson Valley in North Dakota in conjunction with North Dakota State University’s Williston Research and Extension Center.
Information from Sidney ARS’ Pest Management Research Unit will be included, with weed and insect pest studies conducted across the MonDak region and several western states.
“A virtual tour allows us to feature more varied research, which is good, but doesn’t allow producers to see that research in person, which is not so good,” said Bart Stevens, Sidney Agricultural Systems research leader. “We do hope to provide opportunities for producers to qualify for pesticide points via virtual live webinars on pertinent topics.”
The virtual research presentations will all be posted to the internet on Thursday, June 25. In addition to the research offerings, the virtual tour will also incorporate at least two, hour long, live webinars over the remainder of the month on weed identification and herbicide resistant weed management that will allow local producers to still collect pesticide points.
The live webinars are planned for successive Thursdays (except the week of July Fourth) to accommodate the busy summer growing season.
Details for accessing the live webinars will be made available. For more information visit https://www.ars.usda.gov/plains-area/sidney-mt/northern-plains-agricultural-research-laboratory/.
Contact Beth Redlin at: 406 433 2020 or email beth.redlin@usda.gov.