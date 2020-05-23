GREAT FALLS – The 2020 Montana State Fair has been cancelled. The significance of this decision is heartfelt by all and the Cascade County Commission did not make this decision lightly.
The Montana State Fair is a large event, hosting an average of 8,000+ people every day that includes multiple events ranging from a series of night shows, several nights of PRCA Rodeo, horse racing, livestock displays and competitive exhibits and competitions, a carnival, hundreds of vendors, hundreds of volunteers, months of work and an investment of over 1.7 million.
People join us from all around the Treasure State, the United States and other countries.
Public safety and community health are paramount. Our number one priority is to safeguard everyone including you, the fair goer, vendors, exhibitors, volunteers, staff and all that are involved to make Montana State Fair the place for family and friends come and enjoy.
Community health combined with financial uncertainty and social distancing do not allow for the same quality experience everyone would expect.
We realize this decision has upset some people and pleased some people. Regardless of where you stand, we want to thank each one of you for supporting the decision of the Cascade County Commission to cancel the 2020 Montana State Fair.
We love the Montana State Fair. That's exactly why we can't have a fair. This is about making a prudent decision to ensure the future of the Montana State Fair! It might be stormy now, but the rain doesn't last forever, and the rainbows will come!
Hang on for the ride and get ready to enjoy an incredible 2021 Montana State Fair: July 30–August 7, 2021.