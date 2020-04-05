A local woman is doing her part to let Montanans know about technology designed to help those in need of health assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The advent of 3D printing can assist healthcare facilities by making masks, currently in short supply.
"We appreciate all those who are working hard to help fight COVID-19," wrote Kristine Gifford, one of the owners of Johnson Hardware & Furniture in Sidney. "I thought this would be great to get this information [out] so anyone here that has access to a 3D printer can contribute to the COVID-19 effort and donate the masks to Sidney Health Center."
In a recent press conference, Gov. Steve Bullock mentioned the progress being made in the area of 3D printing to help fight the coronavirus.
"We've seen manufacturing businesses and teachers with 3D printers making masks, and distilleries making hand sanitizer," Bullock stated in a recent letter.
Gifford posted a brief summary about using 3D printers to produce masks, a joint project with a Sidney hospital, at JustServe, a website devoted to helping volunteers and the organizations they serve reach people in need.
"Due to a shortage of masks for healthcare professionals across the country, we have developed and designed a 3D printed mask," Gifford wrote in her JustServe post. "This has been a collaborative effort with several individuals and local entities. We are encouraging all hobbyists, dentists, schools, universities, and anyone with 3D printers to start making these masks and delivering them to your local hospitals."
For more information visit: JustServe.org.