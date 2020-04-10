A woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19, the Richland County Health Department announced on Friday, April 10. She is the third person in the past four days to test positive for the coronavirus in the county.
Case information:
Case 3: A female in her 30s who is not hospitalized — case investigation status is ongoing.
Case 2: A female in her 50s who is not hospitalized — case investigation status is ongoing.
Case 1: A male in his 40s who is not hospitalized. The case is believed to have been acquired through domestic travel — investigation status is ongoing.
The Richland County Health Department is not releasing any other identifying information about the cases to protect the personal privacy of the individuals, per federal law.