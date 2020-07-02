The Richland County Health Department is announcing six additional active cases of COVID-19 in Richland County residents. This brings the total case count to 18. Six of the total cases are recovered, and 12 are active. A full case update will be provided at a later time.
Contact tracing has revealed 45 contacts to these six cases, all of which will be monitored daily by the Health Department. The Health Department’s investigations show that residents could be doing more to follow COVID-19 preventative recommendations, particularly in regard to not going out when sick, staying home after being tested, and avoiding large gatherings.
It is imperative that Richland County residents follow instructions from the Health Department and healthcare providers. The following are important reminders:
• If you are not feeling well, particularly including symptoms of a dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, and other cold-like symptoms, stay home until you feel better. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
• If you have been tested for COVID-19 for any reason, including pre-operative testing, you must stay home until test results are received. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
• All residents should be practicing social distancing, including limiting the number of close contacts. This means avoiding large gatherings where social distancing is difficult. Wearing a mask in situations where social distancing is difficult is also recommended.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please do your part so Richland County can recover socially and economically from this pandemic.
The recent cases are as follows:
Case 18: A male in his 20s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 17: A female in her 30s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The case was named as a close contact to a positive case. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 16: A male in his 50s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The case was named as a close contact to a positive case. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 15: A female in her 50s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The case was identified through a positive case from another county. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 14: A male in his 50s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is ongoing, and contact tracing has begun. The case was identified through a positive case from another county. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 13: A female in her 20s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is complete. The case was identified through contact tracing. The individual became symptomatic while undergoing quarantine.
Health Department staff continue to make contact tracing calls daily. Close contacts will be asked to be tested.
The COVID-19 Information Line remains open and staffed. Your questions can be answered by a knowledgeable public health staff member by calling 406-433-6947.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.