Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced a sixth death related to the coronavirus. It's the first COVID-19-related death reported in Missoula County.
Gov. Bullock issued a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19.
“Today we solemnly learned of another death in Montana from COVID-19,” Gov. Bullock stated. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of this fellow Montanan. Each loss of life impacts another community and another family — and indeed, all of us through our shared bond as Montanans. We stay at home to slow the spread and save lives, and to protect frontline health care workers in both urban and rural communities.”
Notification of the death was provided by the Missoula City-County Health Department on April 4, 2020.