Gov. Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) recently announced that over $7.5 million in grant funding has been awarded through the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant (MMPIG) programs.
The grants are designed to aid small and medium-sized meat processors in responding to the COVID-19 crisis through the adaptation and advancement of meat processing infrastructure and capacity in Montana.
“The impacts of COVID-19 have highlighted how fragile the nation’s supply chain can be, especially when it comes to meat processing,” said Gov. Bullock. “It’s crucial that our producers have viable options for getting their meat to market. Investing in meat processing infrastructure will help our Montana producers, strengthen local food systems, and bolster food security for Montanans in communities across the state from Plains to Circle.”
The grant program received incredible interest which reflects the necessity for increased in-state meat processing capacity. Strengthening infrastructure and capacity will increase market options for Montana’s cattle, hog and poultry producers and protect consumers from supply chain disruption.
Businesses received funding for equipment and infrastructure, such as additional cooler or freezer space, slaughter floor enhancements, and other business adaptation and diversification activities that will increase processing and/or storage capacity related to local meat processing.
Funding for the MMPIG was derived from the state’s allocation of federal relief dollars made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with a maximum award of $150,000. Over 60 businesses received funding. The Montana Department of Agriculture and Department of Livestock worked in conjunction to ensure projects adhered to meat processing rules and regulations. A list of recipients is included with this release.
The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.
Eastern Montana Grant Recipients
Circle
T&G Processing: $148,105 to assist with equipment purchases, slaughter floor installation and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
Forsyth
Cowboy Meat Company: $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
Western Wildlife Art Taxidermy and Processing: $133,500 to assist with equipment purchases to covert taxidermy storage facility to a processing facility.
Glasgow
Treasure Trail Meat Processing: $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
Glendive
Triple T Specialty Meats: $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
Kalispell
Farm-to-Market Pork: $140,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and expand processing capacity to include beef as well as pork.
Lower Valley Processing: $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
North West Montana Veterans Stand Down: $63,443 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase capacity for repackaging and distributing meat donations to veterans and their families.
Miles City
Butcher Block Specialties: $100,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
Miles Community College: $117,397 to assist with training and educating Montana residents about meat processing.
Sidney
Craig’s Meat Processing: $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.
Eastern Montana Meats: $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and construction of a new facility.
M3 Meats: $125,259 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.