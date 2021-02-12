HELENA – Montana families are closer to accessing the information they need about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout thanks to a newly launched online resource center from AARP Montana. The site offers up-to-date information as well as answers to frequently asked questions about how to navigate the vaccination process in Montana.
The resource guide is available by visiting aarp.org/mtvaccine.
“We have received many calls, emails and texts from people trying to figure out how to receive a vaccine,” said AARP Montana State Director Tim Summers. “We launched this resource guide so people can find out about the process in Montana and what they can do, find local numbers they can call and websites they can visit to get some more tangible answers.”
To continue getting the word out about COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, AARP Montana is holding a live tele-town hall on February 23. This event will feature medical and vaccination experts from Mountain-Pacific Quality Health including Dr. Douglas Kuntzweiler, Chief Medical Officer and Tony King, Pharmacist and Director of Pharmacy Programs as well as Sara Medley, CEO. Drenda Neiman, Lewis and Clark County Health Officer will also join the panel of experts.
“This is a live interactive forum and participants are encouraged to join the call and hear directly from the subject matter experts. Folks can also pose their questions to the panel,” said Summers. “This important call is available for anyone regardless of whether they are an AARP member or not.”
On February 23, AARP Montana will begin calling out to Montana members for this tele-town hall around 10:00 a.m.
There are three additional ways to participate in the live event:
· Dialing toll-free 833-998-0904 at the time of the call
· Registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpmontana
· Streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpmontana
Those unable to join the tele-town hall on February 23, can listen to a recording on AARP Montana’s Facebook page or here: https://vekeo.com/aarpmontana.
“In addition to talking with the experts about the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, we are excited to announce the launch of our Montana Vaccine Resource Guide on the upcoming tele-town hall,” said Summers.
“The vaccine resource guide will also be extremely helpful to our community partners,” said Nancy Andersen, AARP Montana Outreach Director and member of the Montana 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Coordination Team. “It will be helpful for those on the front lines to have all the information in one place and to know that the information is continually updated.”
To access the online resource guide, visit: aarp.org/mtvaccine. The resource is free and does not require an AARP membership.