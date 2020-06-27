The Montana Business Adaptability Program has been modified to include any large or small business that is registered with the Montana Secretary of State, regardless of the number of employees on staff.
Applications are now being accepted for Montana-based, for-profit and nonprofit businesses for reimbursement of expenses associated with keeping staff, operations and customers protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible expenses include (but are not limited to) costs related to communication, remote work equipment, cleaning supplies, tools to enhance social distancing and sanitation, and travel/hotel costs related to quarantining workers. Total funding available is $20 million.
The maximum reimbursement amount per business is $5,000 for expenses incurred. Itemized receipts and proof of payment are required for reimbursement.
This financial assistance is funded with $1.25 billion in federal emergency relief through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the Business Adaptability Program is administered by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.