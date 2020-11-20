Richland County lost one new person due to COVID-19 this past week, a man in his 70s.
“This morning (Nov. 17) we are reporting another loved one lost to COVID-19,” Richland County Health Department Administrator Brittney Peterson said. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”
Here’s a look at new COVID-19 cases reported Nov. 17 through Nov. 20:
78 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
70 individuals released from isolation
701 Richland County cases since pandemic began
555 recoveries
139 active cases
2 new hospitalizations
7 Richland County deaths
4,207 new Montana cases of COVID-19
53,293 Montana cases since pandemic began
30,557 recoveries
22,169 active cases, rising
2,252 hospitalizations since pandemic began
506 active hospitalizations
567 Montana Deaths
Richland County Cases reported Nov. 20
(Includes two days of reports)
Case 646: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 647: A male in his 40s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 648: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 649: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 650: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 651: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 652: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 653: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 654: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 655: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 656: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 657: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 658: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 659: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 660: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 661: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 662: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 663: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 664: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 665: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 666: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 667: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 668: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 669: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 670: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 671: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 672: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 673: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 674: A female in her 30’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 675: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 676: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 677: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 678: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case: 679: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 680: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 681: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 682: A female in her 90’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 683: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 684: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 685: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 686: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 687: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case.
Case 688: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case.
Case 689: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case.
Case 690: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 691: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case.
Case 692: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 693: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 694: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 695: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 696: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 697: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 698: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 699: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 700: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 701: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County Cases reported 11-18-20
Case 635: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 636: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was a named contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 637: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 638: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 639: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 640: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 641: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 642: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 643: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 644: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 645: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases reported in Richland County on Nov. 17
Case 634: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 633: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 632: A female in her 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 631: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 630: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 629: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 628: A male in his 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 627: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 626: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 625: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 624: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 623: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.