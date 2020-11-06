46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Richland County from Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Friday Nov. 6
23 individuals released from isolation
76 active cases, an increasing trend
2 new hospitalizations
6 deaths
450 total cases in Richland County since the pandemic began
368 recoveries
986 new COVID cases statewide out of 3,572 tests
13,921 active cases, an increasing trend
437 active hospitalizations, an increasing trend
419 deaths
Richland County Cases reported Thursday Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6
Case 450: A male in his 60s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 449: A female in her 60s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 448: A female in her 40, who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 447: A male in his 30s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 446: A male in his 60s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 445: A male in his 40s, who is not hospitalized. The The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 444: A male in his 20s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 443: A male in his 60s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 442: A female in her 70s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 441: A female in her 70s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 440: A male in his 30s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 439, A female in her 50s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 438: A male in his 50s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 437: A female in her 20s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 436: A female in her 40s, who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Richland county COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Nov. 4
Case 418: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 417: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 416: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 415: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 414: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 413: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 412: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 411: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 410: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Richland County cases reported Tuesday, Nov. 3
Case 409: A male in his 90’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 408: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 407: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 406: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 405: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.