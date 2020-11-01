12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 31, with 5 individuals released from isolation

5 new cases on Sunday, Nov. 1, with 5 people released from isolation.

58 active cases, up slightly from Friday

2 of the new cases were hospitalized

403 total COVID-19 cases in Richland County since the pandemic began

340 recoveries 

5 deaths

Masks continue to be required.

887 new cases of COVID-19 listed statewide in  Montana on Saturday, Oct. 31 out of 6,286 tests conducted

694 new cases listed Sunday, Nov. 1 out of 2,789 tests conducted

11,721 active cases listed statewide

376 active hospitalizations

33,495 cases statewide since the pandemic began 

376 deaths statewide

Richland County cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 1

Case 403: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 402: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 401: A female in her 70’s who was symptomatic.

Case 400: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 399: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Richland County cases reported on Saturday, Oct. 31

Case 398: A male in his 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 397: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 396: A male in his 20’s who was symptomatic.

Case 395: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 394: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 393: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 392: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 391: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 390: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 389: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 388: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 387: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

