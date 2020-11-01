12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Oct. 31, with 5 individuals released from isolation
5 new cases on Sunday, Nov. 1, with 5 people released from isolation.
58 active cases, up slightly from Friday
2 of the new cases were hospitalized
403 total COVID-19 cases in Richland County since the pandemic began
340 recoveries
5 deaths
Masks continue to be required.
887 new cases of COVID-19 listed statewide in Montana on Saturday, Oct. 31 out of 6,286 tests conducted
694 new cases listed Sunday, Nov. 1 out of 2,789 tests conducted
11,721 active cases listed statewide
376 active hospitalizations
33,495 cases statewide since the pandemic began
376 deaths statewide
Richland County cases reported on Sunday, Nov. 1
Case 403: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 402: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 401: A female in her 70’s who was symptomatic.
Case 400: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 399: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Richland County cases reported on Saturday, Oct. 31
Case 398: A male in his 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 397: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 396: A male in his 20’s who was symptomatic.
Case 395: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 394: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 393: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 392: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 391: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 390: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 389: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 388: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 387: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 398: A male in his 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 397: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 396: A male in his 20’s who was symptomatic.
Case 395: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 394: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 393: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 392: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 391: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 390: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 389: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 388: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 387: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.