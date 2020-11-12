64 new cases in Richland County between Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 12
28 individuals released from isolation
118 active cases, a rising trend
3 new hospitalizations
6 deaths
2,955 new COVID-19 cases out of 17,038 tests
17,755 active cases, a rising trend
499 active hospitalizations, a rising trend
472 deaths
New cases reported Nov. 12
Case 539: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 538: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.
Case 537: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized.
Case 536: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 535: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 534: A female in her 80's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 533: A female in her 60's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 532: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named a as a
contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 531: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.
Case 530: A male in his 80's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 529: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 528: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 527: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 526: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 525: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 524: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 523: A male in his 60's who not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 522: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 521: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.
Case 520: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 519: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was not symptomatic.
New cases reported Nov. 11
Note: two days were reported
Case 518: A female in her 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 517: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 516: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized.
Case 515: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 514: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized.
Case 513: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized.
Case 512: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case.
Case 511: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized.
Case 510: A male in his 50's who is hospitalized.
Case 509: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 508: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized.
Case 507: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized.
Case 506: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 505: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 504: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 503: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized.
Case 502: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized.
Case 501: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 500: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 499: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 498: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 497: A female in her 80's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 496: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 495: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 494: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 493: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 492: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 491: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 490: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 489: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 488: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 487: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 486: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 485: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named
as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 484: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 483: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 482: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 481: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 480: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 479: A male in his 60's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 478: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 477: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 476: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.