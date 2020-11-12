by the numbers graphic

64 new cases in Richland County between Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 12

28 individuals released from isolation

118 active cases, a rising trend

3 new hospitalizations

6 deaths

2,955 new COVID-19 cases out of 17,038 tests

17,755 active cases, a rising trend

499 active hospitalizations, a rising trend

472 deaths

New cases reported Nov. 12

Case 539: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 538: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.

Case 537: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized.

Case 536: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 535: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 534: A female in her 80's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 533: A female in her 60's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 532: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named a as a

contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 531: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.

Case 530: A male in his 80's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 529: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 528: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 527: A female in her 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 526: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 525: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 524: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 523: A male in his 60's who not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 522: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 521: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized.

Case 520: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 519: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was not symptomatic.

New cases reported Nov. 11

Note: two days were reported

Case 518: A female in her 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 517: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 516: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized.

Case 515: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 514: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized.

Case 513: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized.

Case 512: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case.

Case 511: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized.

Case 510: A male in his 50's who is hospitalized.

Case 509: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 508: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized.

Case 507: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized.

Case 506: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 505: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 504: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 503: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized.

Case 502: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized.

Case 501: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 500: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 499: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 498: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 497: A female in her 80's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 496: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 495: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 494: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 493: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 492: A male in his 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 491: A male in his 70's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 490: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 489: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 488: A male in his 30's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 487: A male in his 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 486: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 485: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named

as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 484: A male in his 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 483: A male in his 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 482: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 481: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 480: A female in her 60's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 479: A male in his 60's who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 478: A female in her 20's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 477: A female in her 50's who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 476: A female in her 40's who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Tags

Load comments