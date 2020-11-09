25 new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County Since Friday
19 individuals released from isolation
475 total cases
82 active
1 new hospitalization with 6 deaths
2,330 new coronavirus cases statewide out of 17,317 tests
15,771 active cases statewide
470 active hospitalizations statewide
457 deaths statewide
Nov. 9 new cases for Richland Country
Case 475: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 474: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was asymptomatic.
Case 473: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was asymptomatic.
Case 472: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 471: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 470: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 469: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 468: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 467: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Nov. 8 new cases in Richland County
Case 466: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 465: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 464: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 463: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 462: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 461: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 460: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Nov. 7 new cases in Richland County
Case 459: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 458: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 457: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 456: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 455: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 454: A female in her 60’s a is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 453: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 452: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 451: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.