25 new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County Since Friday

19 individuals released from isolation

475 total cases

82 active

1 new hospitalization with 6 deaths

2,330 new coronavirus cases statewide out of 17,317 tests

15,771 active cases statewide

470 active hospitalizations statewide

457 deaths statewide

Nov. 9 new cases for Richland Country

Case 475: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 474: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was asymptomatic.

Case 473: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was asymptomatic.

Case 472: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 471: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 470: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 469: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 468: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 467: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Nov. 8 new cases in Richland County

Case 466: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 465: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 464: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 463: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 462: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 461: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 460: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Nov. 7 new cases in Richland County

Case 459: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 458: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 457: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 456: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 455: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 454: A female in her 60’s a is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 453: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 452: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 451: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

