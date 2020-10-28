1,200 hospitalizations as of Oct. 28.
78 ICU beds left.
60 percent of inpatient beds occupied in Richland County.
10 spaces available at Sidney Health Center, with seven occupied by COVID patients and eight for other reasons.
5 beds left at Glendive Medical Center in Dawson County, with 4 occupied by COVID patients and 16 other causes.
64 percent of inpatient beds occupied in Billings County medical facilities.
50 beds available at Billings Clinic, with 74 COVID cases and 198 other causes.
0 beds at St. Vincent, which has 42 COVID cases and 173 others.
0 beds at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, which has 20 COVID patients and 20 for other causes.