67 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
60 individuals released from isolation
578 Richland County cases since pandemic began
442 recoveries
130 active cases — decreasing
1 new hospitalization
6 deaths
3801 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 6,790 tests
20,009 active cases — increasing
453 active hospitalizations
522 deaths
48,027 cases since pandemic began
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Nov. 16
Case 622: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 621: A female in her 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 620: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 619: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 618: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 617: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 616: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 615: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 614: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 613: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 612: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 611: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 610: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 609: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 608: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 607: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 606: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 605: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 604: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 603: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 602: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 601: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 600: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 599: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 598: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 597: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 596: A female in his 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 595: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Nov. 15
Case 594: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 593: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 592: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 591: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 590: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 589: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 588: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 587: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 586: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 585: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 584: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 583: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 582: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 581: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 580: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 579: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Nov. 14
Case 578: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 577: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 576: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 575: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 574: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 573: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 572: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 571: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 570: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 569: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 568: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 567: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 566: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 565: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 564: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 563: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 562: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 561: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 560: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 559: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 558: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 557: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 556: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.