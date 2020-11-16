by the numbers graphic

67 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

60 individuals released from isolation

578 Richland County cases since pandemic began

442 recoveries

130 active cases — decreasing

1 new hospitalization

6 deaths

3801 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 6,790 tests

20,009 active cases — increasing

453 active hospitalizations

522 deaths

48,027 cases since pandemic began

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Nov. 16

Case 622: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 621: A female in her 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 620: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 619: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 618: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 617: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 616: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 615: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 614: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 613: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 612: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 611: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 610: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 609: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 608: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 607: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 606: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 605: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 604: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 603: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 602: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 601: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized.

Case 600: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 599: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 598: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 597: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 596: A female in his 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 595: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Nov. 15

Case 594: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 593: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 592: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 591: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 590: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 589: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 588: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 587: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 586: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 585: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 584: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 583: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 582: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 581: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 580: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 579: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Nov. 14

Case 578: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 577: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 576: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 575: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 574: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 573: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 572: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 571: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 570: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 569: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 568: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 567: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 566: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 565: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 564: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 563: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 562: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 561: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 560: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 559: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 558: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 557: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 556: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

