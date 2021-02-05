1,069 Richland County vaccinations
832 first dose
246 fully immunized
130,839 Montana vaccinations
35,515 fully immunized
16 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
9 recoveries
1135 total Richland County COVID-19 cases
1095 recoveries
25 active cases
15 Richland County deaths
1429 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 23,750 tests
95,458 total Montana COVID-19 cases
90,654 recoveries
3,497 active cases
4,341 total hospitalizations
102 active hospitalizations
1,307 Montana deaths
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported on Feb. 5
Case 1135: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1134: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1133: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1132: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1131: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1130: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1129: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported on Feb. 4
Case 1125: A male in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1124: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1123: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1122: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1121: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was not symptomatic.
New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported on Feb. 3
Case 1120: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1119: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1118: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.