1,069 Richland County vaccinations

832 first dose

246 fully immunized

130,839 Montana vaccinations

35,515 fully immunized

16 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

9 recoveries

1135 total Richland County COVID-19 cases

1095 recoveries

25 active cases

15 Richland County deaths

1429 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 23,750 tests

95,458 total Montana COVID-19 cases

90,654 recoveries

3,497 active cases

4,341 total hospitalizations

102 active hospitalizations

1,307 Montana deaths

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported on Feb. 5

Case 1135: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1134: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1133: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1132: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1131: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1130: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1129: A male in his 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported on Feb. 4

Case 1125: A male in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1124: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1123: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1122: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1121: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was not symptomatic.

New Richland County COVID-19 cases reported on Feb. 3

Case 1120: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1119: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1118: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

