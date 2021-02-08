12 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

4 recoveries

1

new hospitalization

1146 total Richland County cases

1099 recoveries

32 active

15 deaths

1,227 doses of

vaccine delivered

921 first doses

306

fully immunized

146.4 doses per 1,000

8,382 remaining

463 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 11690 tests

95,914 total Montana cases

91,380 recoveries

3,220 active cases

4,357

total hospitalizations

101

active

hospitalizations

1,314

Montana deaths

140,070

doses administered

38,444

fully immunized

New Richland County cases Reported Feb. 8

Case 1146: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1145: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1144: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

New Richland County cases reported Feb. 6

Case 1143: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1142: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1141: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1140: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1139: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.

Case 1138: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1137: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1136: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

