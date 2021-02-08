12 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
4 recoveries
1
new hospitalization
1146 total Richland County cases
1099 recoveries
32 active
15 deaths
1,227 doses of
vaccine delivered
921 first doses
306
fully immunized
146.4 doses per 1,000
8,382 remaining
463 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 11690 tests
95,914 total Montana cases
91,380 recoveries
3,220 active cases
4,357
total hospitalizations
101
active
hospitalizations
1,314
Montana deaths
140,070
doses administered
38,444
fully immunized
New Richland County cases Reported Feb. 8
Case 1146: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1145: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1144: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported Feb. 6
Case 1143: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1142: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1141: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1140: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1139: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1138: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1137: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1136: A male in his 70’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.