12 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
17 individuals released
1158 total Richland County cases
1116 recoveries
27 active cases
1 new hospitalization
15 Richland County deaths
1172 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 19,307 tests
97,063 total Montana cases of COVID019
92,822 recoveries
2,917 active cases
4,432 total hospitalizations
100 active hospitalizations
1,324 Montana deaths
Vaccinations
1,227 Richland County vaccine doses given
921 first doses
306 fully immuniized
146.4 per 1,000
167,276 Montana vaccine doses given
46,871 Montanans fully immunized
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 12
Case 1158: A female between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1157: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1156: A female in her 60’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 11
Case 1155: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1154: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 1153: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1152: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported Feb. 9
Case 1151: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1150: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1149: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1148: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1147: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.